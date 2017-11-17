Cambria community responds to OSHA report on the Didion Milling explosion

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing nearly $2 million in fines against Didion Milling Inc. in connection with the deadly explosion at the company's facility in Cambria.

CAMBRIA (WKOW) --- Federal safety officials said it was a disregard for the law that led to the plant explosion in Cambria in May 2017.

The company that runs the plant, Didion Milling, now faces severe fines. This all stems from an explosion at the corn milling facility that killed five people and injured 12 others.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is proposing more than $1.8 million in fines against the company.

OSHA cited Didion Milling for 14 willful violations, including eight it dubbed "egregious.” The company also faces five serious citations.

People in the small community knew the report would be released at some point. But that didn't make hearing their conclusion any easier to digest.

"There been this sense of we're waiting, we're waiting for this to come out," said Rev. Kristen Frederich, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Cambria.

In the 45-page report, the federal agency said "Didion Milling could have prevented this tragedy if it had addressed hazards that are well-known in this industry,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Ken Nishiyama Atha, in Chicago. “Instead, their disregard for the law led to an explosion that claimed the lives of workers, and heartbreak for their families and the community.”

For President Riley Didion, the report is difficult to swallow.

"Being a family owned business. we've been here 30 years. This is our 45th year in business. So those things are always tough to hear. We don't agree with it. We don't agree with the citation. We don't agree with the fine.”

"It was very difficult for the Didion family to hear," Frederich said.

Frederich said the report generates mixed emotions in the community.

"My experience with families were, we just want to get past it. We would like to heal." And then there are also people who would like to be sure the investigation happens so that we know, so that we know the truth of things.”

Didion said regardless of the report, the company is committed to rebuilding and healing.

“We love the industry. We have a great farmer base.”

Didion Milling now has 15 business days to response to the citation.