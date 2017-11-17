Wisconsin men's hockey blitzes Michigan 7-3

The Waunakee football team claimed a sixth state championship by rallying past Brookfield Central 14-13 in the WIAA Division 2 title game.More >>
The WIAA high school football season came to a close Friday night with Kimberly scoring 27 unanswered points in a 27-7 win at Camp Randall Stadium for their fifth straight division-1 state title.More >>
In a defensive battle, Lodi used a short touchdown plunge from Ben Rashid in overtime to edge St. Croix Central for the WIAA Division 4 state championship 17-10. The Blue Devils claimed their first football state championship.More >>
The Badgers men's soccer team celebrated a return to the NCAA tournament with a convincing 4-1 victory in the opening round against the University of Illinois-Chicago.More >>
With all of the great athletes that have played at Camp Randall Stadium none of them still have the impact on game day as marching band director Mike Leckrone and his 49 years and still counting at the University of Wisconsin.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in a decisive run over the final 1:47, to help No. 15 Xavier pull away late for an 80-70 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night in one of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.More >>
Sun Prairie fell short in its bid for a state football title.More >>
