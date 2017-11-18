No. 5 Wisconsin wins slugfest against No. 19 Michigan 24-10

The Baltimore Ravens forced five turnovers in their third shutout of the season, blanking the Green Bay Packers 23-0 Sunday. Baltimore last accomplished the feat when the Ray Lewis-led defense had four shutouts for the Super Bowl-winning team in 2000; the last NFL team to have three was New England in 2003. Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle and Marlon Humphrey each picked off passes for Baltimore (5-5), which led the NFL in interceptions entering the weekend. But a problematic offense couldn...More >>
The Baltimore Ravens forced five turnovers in their third shutout of the season, blanking the Green Bay Packers 23-0 Sunday. Baltimore last accomplished the feat when the Ray Lewis-led defense had four shutouts for the Super Bowl-winning team in 2000; the last NFL team to have three was New England in 2003. Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle and Marlon Humphrey each picked off passes for Baltimore (5-5), which led the NFL in interceptions entering the weekend. But a problematic offense couldn...More >>
Wesley Matthews scored a season-high 22 points, and the Dallas Mavericks stopped a four-game slide with a 111-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.More >>
Wesley Matthews scored a season-high 22 points, and the Dallas Mavericks stopped a four-game slide with a 111-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.More >>
After 11 goals scored by the Badgers, the Wisconsin men's hockey team came away with three points in the conference standings after a 4-4 tie and loss in a shootout to No. 17 Michigan Saturday at the Kohl Center.More >>
After 11 goals scored by the Badgers, the Wisconsin men's hockey team came away with three points in the conference standings after a 4-4 tie and loss in a shootout to No. 17 Michigan Saturday at the Kohl Center.More >>
Alex Hornibrook's 24-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor in third quarter broke open a defensive slugfest as No. 5 Wisconsin beat No. 19 Michigan 24-10 Saturday to remain undefeated.More >>
Alex Hornibrook's 24-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor in third quarter broke open a defensive slugfest as No. 5 Wisconsin beat No. 19 Michigan 24-10 Saturday to remain undefeated.More >>
The Green Bay Packers signed FB Joe Kerridge to the active roster from the practice squad, activated T Jason Spriggs from reserve/injured; designated for return and placed T Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Saturday.More >>
The Green Bay Packers signed FB Joe Kerridge to the active roster from the practice squad, activated T Jason Spriggs from reserve/injured; designated for return and placed T Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Saturday.More >>
The WIAA high school football season came to a close Friday night with Kimberly scoring 27 unanswered points in a 27-7 win at Camp Randall Stadium for their fifth straight division-1 state title.More >>
The WIAA high school football season came to a close Friday night with Kimberly scoring 27 unanswered points in a 27-7 win at Camp Randall Stadium for their fifth straight division-1 state title.More >>
The Waunakee football team claimed a sixth state championship by rallying past Brookfield Central 14-13 in the WIAA Division 2 title game.More >>
The Waunakee football team claimed a sixth state championship by rallying past Brookfield Central 14-13 in the WIAA Division 2 title game.More >>
After 11 goals scored by the Badgers, the Wisconsin men's hockey team came away with three points in the conference standings after a 4-4 tie and loss in a shootout to No. 17 Michigan Saturday at the Kohl Center.More >>
After 11 goals scored by the Badgers, the Wisconsin men's hockey team came away with three points in the conference standings after a 4-4 tie and loss in a shootout to No. 17 Michigan Saturday at the Kohl Center.More >>
Alex Hornibrook's 24-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor in third quarter broke open a defensive slugfest as No. 5 Wisconsin beat No. 19 Michigan 24-10 Saturday to remain undefeated.More >>
Alex Hornibrook's 24-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor in third quarter broke open a defensive slugfest as No. 5 Wisconsin beat No. 19 Michigan 24-10 Saturday to remain undefeated.More >>