Skies clearing in time for Leonid meteor shower

MADISON (WKOW) - The Leonid Meteor Shower may have peaked yesterday, but the night sky is still expected to put on a dazzling display Saturday night with 10-20 meteors per hour.



Clouds are clearing after earlier rain and snow showers. Expect mostly clear conditions tonight with a new moon, meaning it will be especially dark outside. Go to a wide open space away from city lights for your best chance of viewing. Make sure to bundle up as well since it will be quite chilly in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.



This celestial event gets its name from the constellation "Leo," where the meteors appear to originate. This is to our east, however you can look anywhere overhead for the meteors, since they'll be streaking across the sky.

This meteor shower happens every November when our planet crosses the orbit of the Comet Tempel-Tuttle. The trail of dust rubble behind the comet interacts with our atmosphere allowing for the occasional bright streaks of light.