Packers place Bulaga on IR

The Green Bay Packers signed FB Joe Kerridge to the active roster from the practice squad, activated T Jason Spriggs from reserve/injured; designated for return and placed T Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Saturday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

The Packers (5-4) will host the Baltimore Ravens (4-5) on Sunday at Lambeau Field with a noon kick off.