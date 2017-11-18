Packers place Bulaga on IR - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers place Bulaga on IR

The Green Bay Packers signed FB Joe Kerridge to the active roster from the practice squad, activated T Jason Spriggs from reserve/injured; designated for return and placed T Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Saturday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

The Packers (5-4) will host the Baltimore Ravens (4-5) on Sunday at Lambeau Field with a noon kick off.

  • Wisconsin Remains at No. 5 in AP Poll

    The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:                                                         Record    Pts    Pv   ...More >>
  • No. 9 Wisconsin loses extra point in shootout against No. 17 Michigan

    After 11 goals scored by the Badgers, the Wisconsin men's hockey team came away with three points in the conference standings after a 4-4 tie and loss in a shootout to No. 17 Michigan Saturday at the Kohl Center. 

  • No. 5 Wisconsin wins slugfest against No. 19 Michigan 24-10

    Alex Hornibrook's 24-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor in third quarter broke open a defensive slugfest as No. 5 Wisconsin beat No. 19 Michigan 24-10 Saturday to remain undefeated. 

