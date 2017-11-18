AC/DC co-founder, guitarist dead at 64 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

AC/DC co-founder, guitarist dead at 64

By MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has died. He was 64.
AC/DC announced the death on their official Facebook page and website Saturday.

The posts did not say when or where Young died.

Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. A statement says he died peacefully with his family by his side.

Band representatives didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.

Young formed the group with his brother, Angus.   

AC/DC were remarkably consistent for over 40 years with its mix of driving hard rock and bluesy shuffles, selling over 200 million albums, surviving the loss of its first singer.  They created what's considered one of the greatest rock records ever in "Back in Black," the world's second best-selling album behind Michael Jackson's "Thriller.

Here's the statement from the band's website:  

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young.

Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC.

With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.

As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man.

He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted.

He took great pride in all that he endeavored.

His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.

As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.

He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.

Malcolm, job well done. 

===================

USA Today reports Young was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on Jan. 6, 1953. He helped form AC/DC in Sydney, Australia, with his brother Angus in 1973.  The news site says Young was the rhythm guitarist for the band until 2014, when his health began to decline due to dementia, the symptoms of which began appearing while the group was making their 2008 album Black Ice. 

