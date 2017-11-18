AC/DC co-founder, guitarist dead at 64

"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson admits cancer changed his mind on autobiography, 'What Does This Button Do?'

Keith Urban records new song 'Female' that was inspired by the widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein

A teary and emotional Elton John celebrated the 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation with a gala in New York City, raising about $4.4 million

A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurant

Former TV anchor says Spacey sexually assaulted her son

A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminent

What's next in the criminal probe of Harvey Weinstein

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true and expresses remorse.

Louis C.K. says he misused his power and 'brought pain'

Christopher Plummer says his replacement of Kevin Spacey in Ridley Scott's upcoming film is "ironic" because he was also up for the part before Spacey was cast

Plummer calls his replacement of Spacey in film 'ironic'

Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talent

Earle Hyman, a veteran actor of stage and screen who was widely known for playing Russell Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," has died.

A look at reaction from the country music world on Mel Tillis, who died Sunday at age 85.

Reaction from the country music world on Mel Tillis' death

Actor Jeffrey Tambor says he doesn't see how he can return to the Amazon series "Transparent" following two allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Tambor doesn't see how he can return to 'Transparent'

Nick Cave, the dark poet of rock, says he is playing in Israel to take a stand against those.

Nick Cave plays Israel to 'take stand' against boycotters

Model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward to accuse Def Jam Records mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17-years-old.

Mel Tillis, the affable longtime country star who wrote hits for Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs and many others and overcame a stutter to sing on dozens of his own singles, has died.

Television and music star David Cassidy remains in a Florida hospital where he is dealing with multiple organ failure.

"Justice League" may be the No. 1 film in North America but also it has the dubious honor of being the lowest opening film of the DC Comics Extended Universe.

'Justice League' disappoints in US with $96 million opening

France, the country of both Brigitte Bardot and Simone de Beauvoir, is in a bind over the limits of seduction.

France wrestles with the line between seduction, harassment

Dale Earnhardt Jr. started his final race day with an early morning PB&J and the feeling that "this is gonna be a weird day.".

The Latest: Junior chugs beer with crew members on pit road

By MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has died. He was 64.

AC/DC announced the death on their official Facebook page and website Saturday.

The posts did not say when or where Young died.

Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. A statement says he died peacefully with his family by his side.

Band representatives didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.

Young formed the group with his brother, Angus.

AC/DC were remarkably consistent for over 40 years with its mix of driving hard rock and bluesy shuffles, selling over 200 million albums, surviving the loss of its first singer. They created what's considered one of the greatest rock records ever in "Back in Black," the world's second best-selling album behind Michael Jackson's "Thriller.

Here's the statement from the band's website:

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young.

Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC.

With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.

As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man.

He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted.

He took great pride in all that he endeavored.

His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.

As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.

He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.

Malcolm, job well done.

