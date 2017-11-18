Lyft surprises Badger fans with Rally Mode

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lyft brought some special game day cheer to Badger football fans Saturday when Wisconsin faced the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall. 'Rally Mode' was activated in the Madison area for the car service users: the app featured a pop-up description of 'Rally Mode' and car icons appeared in Badger colors, red and white.

JP Biondi, Lyft's marketing manager for the Midwest, said they chose to bring 'Rally Mode' to Madison this weekend because of the city's great football atmosphere. "It's last home game of the season," he said. "We thought it was really appropriate to do it now."

Some lucky Lyft riders were picked up by 'Rally Mode' cars which were marked with red and white signs and were given pink Lyft swag bags filled with Wisconsin and Lyft gear such as hats, bandanas, gloves and koozies.

Carlos Correa, a 'Rally Mode' driver, said his riders from the morning were ecstatic about the surprise.

"I felt the energy and excitement from them and just to be able to kind of make them happy on the biggest game of the year for them, I thought that was really cool," he said.

While 'Rally Mode' events have happened around different college campuses, Biondi said this is the first time 'Rally Mode' has happened in the Midwest. He also said there were ten 'Rally Mode' cars around the area, which were decided based on drivers' good ratings.

