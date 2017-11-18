'Day of Dedication' brings young people into climate change discussion

MADISON (WKOW) -- As world leaders gather in Germany to talk about the climate, young people in our area are coming together to call attention to climate change.

A group gathered at Burrows Park in Madison Saturday afternoon, then marched to the governor's mansion.



Organizers say young people are the future and can rally together to work to reverse negative effects of climate change.

"It's important to me because I know I can make a difference to try and stop what's already happening so that future generations don't have to shoulder an even worse effect of climate change," said event coordinator Laura Donovan.

The 'Day of Dedication' was part of a nationwide effort. The groups collected items to put in a 50-year climate legacy time capsule, representing why they're fighting for the climate.