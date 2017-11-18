'Day of Dedication' brings young people into climate change disc - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

'Day of Dedication' brings young people into climate change discussion

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- As world leaders gather in Germany to talk about the climate, young people in our area are coming together to call attention to climate change. 

A group gathered at Burrows Park in Madison Saturday afternoon, then marched to the governor's mansion.

Organizers say young people are the future and can rally together to work to reverse negative effects of climate change. 

"It's important to me because I know I can make a difference to try and stop what's already happening so that future generations don't have to shoulder an even worse effect of climate change," said event coordinator Laura Donovan.

The 'Day of Dedication' was part of a nationwide effort. The groups collected items to put in a 50-year climate legacy time capsule, representing why they're fighting for the climate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.