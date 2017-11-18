College GameDay comes to Madison for Wisconsin-Michigan game

MADISON (WKOW) -- ESPN's College GameDay came to Madison this weekend for the matchup between Wisconsin and Michigan.

The show set up on Bascom Hill before the game and thousands came out in the slushy snow to hold up signs and get ready for the game at Camp Randall.

27 News caught up with host Desmond Howard ahead of the game, to find out how he thinks the Badgers will do in the Big 10 Championship game.

"They're the Wisconsin Badgers you expect," Howard said. "I don't know if y'all are aware of this or not, but before the season started we did a preview show and we picked who we thought would win and I picked Wisconsin to win the Big 10."

Howard also said even though it's cold, the atmosphere on campus is one of the best in college football.