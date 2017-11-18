Inside look at new Bucks arena

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- We're getting an early look inside the new Bucks arena in Milwaukee.

The team showed off the atrium, inner bowl and other features this week.

Crews will start installing the new scoreboard soon. That will take almost two months.

The 730-thousand square foot facility has 34 suites and a lower bowl that will seat 10-thousand people, giving fans an up-close experience.

"It is intimate, it is tight, it's fantastic for concerts and it's great for sports and games," said Bucks President Peter Feigin.

Feigin says officials looked at a dozen other arenas for inspiration, including Sacramento, Brooklyn and even London to get ideas.

The $524 million facility is scheduled to be finished by the summer of 2018.