Officials: Intoxicated driver leads deputy on chase after crashing, injuring others in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say they've arrested a Spring Green man who caused a crash with three other vehicles while intoxicated.



According to Sauk County Sheriff's Office, deputies and first responders were called to a crash on Highway 23/33 near Aults Road in the town of Excelsior around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. People were hurt and the driver left the crash site.



A deputy spotted the vehicle nearby, but the driver would not stop and started a chase with the deputy. The pursuit ended when the driver went into someone's driveway and yard, damaging a fire number sign.



Authorities say Shawn P. Moran, 44, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including sixth offense OWI, causing injury, hit and run, fleeing an officer, open intoxicants, drug possession and traffic citations.