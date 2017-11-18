Officials investigating possible human remains found in Juneau C - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Officials investigating possible human remains found in Juneau County

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities in Juneau County are working to identify human remains found near Lyndon Station. 

Juneau County sheriff's officials tell 27 News hunters found what appeared to be human remains in the woods near County Road N in the town of Lyndon. The hunters reported the discovery to officials around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the remains. Authorities say they don't believe there is any danger to the public. 

