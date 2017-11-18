No. 9 Wisconsin loses extra point in shootout against No. 17 Mic - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

No. 9 Wisconsin loses extra point in shootout against No. 17 Michigan

MADISON (WKOW) -

After 11 goals scored by the Badgers, the No. 9 Wisconsin men's hockey team came away with three points in the conference standings after a 4-4 tie and loss in a shootout to No. 17 Michigan Saturday at the Kohl Center.

UW fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but Ryan Wagner scored a power-play goal with 3.8 seconds left in the first frame to make it a one-goal game.

 Freshman forward Linus Weissbach scored twice in the second period to give the Badgers a 3-2 lead heading into the third period.

With UW goaltender Kyle Hayton pulled for an extra attacker, Senior Cameron Hughes scored the game-tying goal at 18:50 of the third period.

Wisconsin went 0-2 in the shootout, the Wolverines scored on their first two attempts to win the extra point.

 Wisconsin returns to the ice next Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (5 p.m.) against Mercyhurst at the Kohl Center.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

