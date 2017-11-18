As gun deer hunting season start, DNR is monitoring the status of Chronic Wasting Disease

BLACK EARTH (WKOW) --- Gun deer hunting season is underway in Wisconsin. It's an exciting time for hunters especially since there are lots of new reasons for hunters to head out this year -- including an extended bow hunting season and no hunting age minimum.

Officials at the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said another big change for hunters this year is they no longer have to tag deer. However, they still have to register their kill on their website.

DNR officials are also monitoring the status and spread of Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD.

The disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose. And afflicted animals suffer damage to the brain and central nervous system.

“I think it's about a two year disease. So once contracted, that deer is alive and shedding the disease agent for a year, a year and a half. And the by two years, they'll succumb to the disease,” said Carissa Freeh, wildlife biologist with the DNR.

There is no evidence of humans contracting CWD from eating venison.

“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization do suggest that hunters who hunt in areas where CWD is known to be in the wild, to get there deer tested. And then to not consume deer that has been detected for CWD,” Freeh said.

When hunters arrives at a deer sampling station they receive a data collection package, which is used to gather information on the deer.

“Inside is their completed data sheet with the hunters contact information, as well as information about the deer. And then inside are the lymph nodes that we took from that deer to submit for CWD testing,” Freeh said.

Jake Donar is a conservation warden with the DNR. He said it's difficult to know just by looking at it if a deer has CWD.

“You don't know where it's at in its process. So it's good, even if you have a completely healthy looking deer. If you're concerned about whether it would test positive or negative, it's a good idea to bring it in and get it tested.”

“On opening weekend and some of the rest of the nine day gun deer season, we have our staff and volunteers at various locations to take samples like we are here today. We also have a collection of businesses and corporations that work with the DNR to take samples. Such as meat processors and taxidermist. This is our third year using the head and neck collection kiosk, which are self service and available 24/7. And all of these locations can be found on our website,” Freeh said.