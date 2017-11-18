As gun deer hunting season start, DNR is monitoring the status of Chronic Wasting Disease

Ryan J. Mitchell is a missing, endangered man from Waupun.More >>
Juneau County sheriff's officials tell 27 News hunters found what appeared to be human remains in the woods near County Road N in the town of Lyndon.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested a Spring Green man who caused a crash with three other vehicles while intoxicated.More >>
Authorities in Adams County say the two boys who went missing Saturday have been found safe.More >>
Two men were found dead in separate hunting-related accidents in Marquette County Saturday.More >>
Hundreds came out over the weekend for the 47th annual Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Gift Fair at the Overture Center.More >>
Signs of the holidays are showing up across the city of Madison.More >>
DNR officials are monitoring the status and spread of Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD.More >>
The first day of the nine-day gun deer season is finally here and hunters across the state were out early trying to snag a trophy buck.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested a Spring Green man who caused a crash with three other vehicles while intoxicated.More >>
We're getting an early look inside the new Bucks arena in Milwaukee. The team showed off the atrium, inner bowl and other features this week.More >>
The ESPN show set up on Bascom Hill before the game and thousands came out in the slushy snow to hold up signs and get ready for the game at Camp Randall.More >>
As world leaders gather in Germany to talk about the climate, young people in our area are coming together to call attention to climate change.More >>
