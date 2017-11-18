UPDATE: Two boys from Adams County found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, both children have been located and are safe.

******

FRIENDSHIP (WKOW) -- Authorities in Adams County are searching for two boys who went missing Saturday.

According to Adams County Sheriff's Office, Kaleb M. Brown, 11, and Hunter A. Brown, 9, were last seen November 18 at their home on W. 11th Court, which is just north of the village of Friendship.



The boys could be wearing a red jacket and a red jacket with black sleeves and carrying backpacks.



If you have any information you're asked to call Adams County Sheriff's Office at (608) 339-3304.