Madison lights up for the holidays

MADISON (WKOW) -- Signs of the holidays are showing up across the city of Madison.

Downtown, the brand-new Shine on Madison seasonal lights display is now up on State Street and the Capitol Square. The lights are a partnership between Madison's Central Business Improvement District and Madison Community Foundation. It showcases 13 lit activity areas and seven community partner light displays.

At Olin Park, the switch is flipped on the Holiday Fantasy in Lights. There was a kickoff Saturday evening with a 5K run and hayrides to celebrate.

Both of the light displays are free to the public.

Go online for more information about Fantasy in Lights and Shine on Madison.