MMoCA Art and Gift Fair draws crowds for it's 47th year in a row

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds came out over the weekend for the 47th annual Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Gift Fair at the Overture Center.

The fair raises money for the museum and helps expose the public to modern art as well as up and coming artists.

The event had something for everyone including holiday gift ideas.  More than 70 artists and 20 gourmet food vendors set up their booths for the fair.
 

