Janesville woman arrested for 6th OWI

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville woman was arrested early Saturday morning for her sixth offense OWI.

Janesville Police say 51-year-old Lora L. Hummell was stopped around 12:15 a.m. near South Washington Street and West Delavan Drive for a traffic violation. Officers say Hummell showed signs of intoxication and had an open beer in her vehicle. After failing a sobriety test she was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated sixth offense.

Hummell is being held at the Rock County Jail pending her initial court appearance.

Hummell was also cited for open intoxicates and operating after revocation.