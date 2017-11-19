Kittens take over a Wisconsin yoga class - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Kittens take over a Wisconsin yoga class

OSHKOSH (WKOW/WBAY) -- Yoga got a bit more interesting in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend.  The Oshkosh Area Humane Society unleashed a dozen kittens into a yoga class.  

The class sold out in six hours.  The program was to raise money for the humane society and promote adoption for all animals. 

