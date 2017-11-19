Two dead in hunting-related incidents in Marquette County

State officials say three hunters shot and wounded themselves on the opening day of Wisconsin's gun deer season.

Three hunters shoot themselves on Wisconsin gun deer opener

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney has provided more details on the two hunters who were found dead in separate incidents early Saturday evening.

He says they were both found about ten miles apart, in areas near County Road E.

The body of the 62-year-old Shawano County man was discovered near the Town of Westfield in a tree stand that was about 16 feet off the ground. He died from natural causes.

Sheriff Gaffney also says the 57-year-old Marquette County man whose body was found near the Town of Newton, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"His father found him in his deer stand after closing," Marquette County Coroner Tom Wastart said.

The sheriff says though that incident does not appear suspicious, the case remains under investigation.

"But it's fortunate in one regard that the deaths were not at the hands of someone else or a stray bullet," he said.

Wastart adds that it's not too unusual to have two hunting-related deaths so early in the season.

TOWN OF WESTFIELD (WKOW) -- Two men were found dead in separate hunting-related incidents in Marquette County Saturday.

Marquette County Coroner Thomas Wastart confirms to 27 News that two men were found dead while gun deer hunting.

The first death involved a 62-year-old Shawano County man who was found dead by his hunting party around 5:30 p.m. in his tree stand.

The other death involved a 57-year-old Marquette County man who was found by his father in his ground stand.

The deaths are not related but both happened in the Town of Westfield in separate areas by County Road E.

Wastart did not say what the direct causes of death were, but confirms they were hunting-related.