UW-Madison's corporate partnerships raise ethical concerns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison's corporate partnerships bring in revenue for the institution but also raise ethical questions.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that many of the university's physical and digital spaces have been used as advertising platforms for businesses. Campus officials say the partnerships provide revenue and experiences students appreciate.

Some university professors are concerned about whether it's appropriate to allow private businesses to have control of parts of campus. Others are concerned about the university potentially being associated with a controversial business.

Susan Dibbell is the deputy director of the university's Wisconsin Union. She says the partnerships aren't a university endorsement of the company. The union doesn't partner with alcohol and tobacco companies, and tries to avoid controversy.

The university has worked with companies including Google, Amazon and Mentos.

