Waupun Police search for missing man

WAUPUN (WKOW) -- Waupun Police have issued a statewide all points bulletin in the search for a missing man who's believed to be endangered.

Ryan J. Mitchell, 30, was last seen Saturday morning around 7:00 a.m. at Waupun Memorial Hospital wearing jeans and a Guns and Roses t-shirt. He may also be wearing a hooded sweatshirt. He is about six feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

His mother Sue Mitchell says her son had been asking police for help because he was feeling suicidal. Authorities allowed him to drive himself to another medical facility in Fond du Lac but he never showed up there yesterday.

She says Mitchell used to be an over-the-road truck driver but now drives locally.

He's believed to be in a 2016 black Ford Fusion, Wisconsin license plate 276-YSM. The car has a CB antenna on the trunk.

If you've seen Mitchell or know any information on where he might be, you're asked to call 9-1-1.