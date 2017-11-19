Ravens force 5 turnovers, rout Packers 23-0

Ryan J. Mitchell is a missing, endangered man from Waupun.More >>
Ryan J. Mitchell is a missing, endangered man from Waupun.More >>
Two men were found dead in separate hunting-related accidents in Marquette County Saturday.More >>
Two men were found dead in separate hunting-related accidents in Marquette County Saturday.More >>
Fitchburg Police say there are two armed robbers who haven't been caught yet.More >>
Fitchburg Police say there are two armed robbers who haven't been caught yet.More >>
Sheriff's officials say people called for help after seeing smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding on Pioneer Road around 5 p.m.More >>
Sheriff's officials say people called for help after seeing smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding on Pioneer Road around 5 p.m.More >>
Cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, has died. He was 83. A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.More >>
Cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, has died. He was 83. A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.More >>
Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight. Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game ...More >>
Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight. Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game ...More >>
After 11 goals scored by the Badgers, the Wisconsin men's hockey team came away with three points in the conference standings after a 4-4 tie and loss in a shootout to No. 17 Michigan Saturday at the Kohl Center.More >>
After 11 goals scored by the Badgers, the Wisconsin men's hockey team came away with three points in the conference standings after a 4-4 tie and loss in a shootout to No. 17 Michigan Saturday at the Kohl Center.More >>
State officials say three hunters shot and wounded themselves on the opening day of Wisconsin's gun deer season.More >>
State officials say three hunters shot and wounded themselves on the opening day of Wisconsin's gun deer season.More >>
The Baltimore Ravens forced five turnovers in their third shutout of the season, blanking the Green Bay Packers 23-0 Sunday. Baltimore last accomplished the feat when the Ray Lewis-led defense had four shutouts for the Super Bowl-winning team in 2000; the last NFL team to have three was New England in 2003. Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle and Marlon Humphrey each picked off passes for Baltimore (5-5), which led the NFL in interceptions entering the weekend. But a problematic offense couldn...More >>
The Baltimore Ravens forced five turnovers in their third shutout of the season, blanking the Green Bay Packers 23-0 Sunday. Baltimore last accomplished the feat when the Ray Lewis-led defense had four shutouts for the Super Bowl-winning team in 2000; the last NFL team to have three was New England in 2003. Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle and Marlon Humphrey each picked off passes for Baltimore (5-5), which led the NFL in interceptions entering the weekend. But a problematic offense couldn...More >>
Authorities in Adams County say the two boys who went missing Saturday have been found safe.More >>
Authorities in Adams County say the two boys who went missing Saturday have been found safe.More >>
Yoga got a bit more interesting in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society unleashed a dozen kittens into a yoga class.More >>
Yoga got a bit more interesting in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society unleashed a dozen kittens into a yoga class.More >>
A Janesville woman was arrested early Saturday morning for her sixth offense OWI.More >>
A Janesville woman was arrested early Saturday morning for her sixth offense OWI.More >>
Not so long ago, if you wanted to buy a house, you drove around, paged through books of homes for sale and walked through open house days.More >>
Not so long ago, if you wanted to buy a house, you drove around, paged through books of homes for sale and walked through open house days.More >>
Hundreds came out over the weekend for the 47th annual Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Gift Fair at the Overture Center.More >>
Hundreds came out over the weekend for the 47th annual Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Gift Fair at the Overture Center.More >>
Signs of the holidays are showing up across the city of Madison.More >>
Signs of the holidays are showing up across the city of Madison.More >>
DNR officials are monitoring the status and spread of Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD.More >>
DNR officials are monitoring the status and spread of Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD.More >>
Juneau County sheriff's officials tell 27 News hunters found what appeared to be human remains in the woods near County Road N in the town of Lyndon.More >>
Juneau County sheriff's officials tell 27 News hunters found what appeared to be human remains in the woods near County Road N in the town of Lyndon.More >>