UPDATE: Landscaping building destroyed after fire in Dane County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say a building is destroyed after a fire that could be seen for miles in Dane County Sunday night.

Sheriff's officials say people called for help after seeing smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding on Pioneer Road around 5 p.m.

The landscaping equipment inside, including five Bobcats, was destroyed along with the barn, totaling $300-thousand in damage.

No one was hurt. The fire is still under investigation.

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Dane County officials say three fire companies responded to a pole barn fire south of Mineral Point Road just after 6:00 Sunday night.

Lt. Krista Evers-Hayes says the blaze at 3624 Pioneer Road fully involved the building.

It's not yet known what was being stored inside.

Fire departments from the towns of Middleton, Cross Plains and Verona responded to the scene.

Dane County sheriff's officials say Pioneer Road between Valley View and Mineral Point was closed but it is now reopen. Authorities say you should still stay out of the area if you can, to keep first responders safe.