UPDATE: Landscaping building destroyed after fire in Dane County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Landscaping building destroyed after fire in Dane County

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say a building is destroyed after a fire that could be seen for miles in Dane County Sunday night.

Sheriff's officials say people called for help after seeing smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding on Pioneer Road around 5 p.m.

The landscaping equipment inside, including five Bobcats, was destroyed along with the barn, totaling $300-thousand in damage. 

No one was hurt. The fire is still under investigation.

********

MIDDLETON  (WKOW) --  Dane County officials say three fire companies responded to a pole barn fire south of Mineral Point Road just after 6:00 Sunday night.

Lt. Krista Evers-Hayes says the blaze at 3624 Pioneer Road fully involved the building.

It's not yet known what was being stored inside. 

Fire departments from the towns of Middleton, Cross Plains and Verona responded to the scene. 

Dane County sheriff's officials say Pioneer Road between Valley View and Mineral Point was closed but it is now reopen. Authorities say you should still stay out of the area if you can, to keep first responders safe. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.