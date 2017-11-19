Wisconsin Remains at No. 5 in AP Poll

Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight. Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game ...