Three hunters shoot themselves on Wisconsin gun deer opener

Ryan J. Mitchell is a missing, endangered man from Waupun.More >>
Ryan J. Mitchell is a missing, endangered man from Waupun.More >>
Two men were found dead in separate hunting-related accidents in Marquette County Saturday.More >>
Two men were found dead in separate hunting-related accidents in Marquette County Saturday.More >>
Fitchburg Police say there are two armed robbers who haven't been caught yet.More >>
Fitchburg Police say there are two armed robbers who haven't been caught yet.More >>
Sheriff's officials say people called for help after seeing smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding on Pioneer Road around 5 p.m.More >>
Sheriff's officials say people called for help after seeing smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding on Pioneer Road around 5 p.m.More >>
Cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, has died. He was 83. A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.More >>
Cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, has died. He was 83. A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.More >>
State officials say three hunters shot and wounded themselves on the opening day of Wisconsin's gun deer season.More >>
State officials say three hunters shot and wounded themselves on the opening day of Wisconsin's gun deer season.More >>
The Baltimore Ravens forced five turnovers in their third shutout of the season, blanking the Green Bay Packers 23-0 Sunday. Baltimore last accomplished the feat when the Ray Lewis-led defense had four shutouts for the Super Bowl-winning team in 2000; the last NFL team to have three was New England in 2003. Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle and Marlon Humphrey each picked off passes for Baltimore (5-5), which led the NFL in interceptions entering the weekend. But a problematic offense couldn...More >>
The Baltimore Ravens forced five turnovers in their third shutout of the season, blanking the Green Bay Packers 23-0 Sunday. Baltimore last accomplished the feat when the Ray Lewis-led defense had four shutouts for the Super Bowl-winning team in 2000; the last NFL team to have three was New England in 2003. Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle and Marlon Humphrey each picked off passes for Baltimore (5-5), which led the NFL in interceptions entering the weekend. But a problematic offense couldn...More >>
Authorities in Adams County say the two boys who went missing Saturday have been found safe.More >>
Authorities in Adams County say the two boys who went missing Saturday have been found safe.More >>
Yoga got a bit more interesting in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society unleashed a dozen kittens into a yoga class.More >>
Yoga got a bit more interesting in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society unleashed a dozen kittens into a yoga class.More >>
A Janesville woman was arrested early Saturday morning for her sixth offense OWI.More >>
A Janesville woman was arrested early Saturday morning for her sixth offense OWI.More >>
Not so long ago, if you wanted to buy a house, you drove around, paged through books of homes for sale and walked through open house days.More >>
Not so long ago, if you wanted to buy a house, you drove around, paged through books of homes for sale and walked through open house days.More >>
Hundreds came out over the weekend for the 47th annual Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Gift Fair at the Overture Center.More >>
Hundreds came out over the weekend for the 47th annual Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Gift Fair at the Overture Center.More >>
Signs of the holidays are showing up across the city of Madison.More >>
Signs of the holidays are showing up across the city of Madison.More >>
DNR officials are monitoring the status and spread of Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD.More >>
DNR officials are monitoring the status and spread of Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD.More >>
Juneau County sheriff's officials tell 27 News hunters found what appeared to be human remains in the woods near County Road N in the town of Lyndon.More >>
Juneau County sheriff's officials tell 27 News hunters found what appeared to be human remains in the woods near County Road N in the town of Lyndon.More >>