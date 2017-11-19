Connelly, Edwards Lead Defense Against Michigan - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Connelly, Edwards Lead Defense Against Michigan

MADISON (WKOW) -

The top defense in all of college football is a big reason why #5 Wisconsin got a huge 24-10 win over #24 Michigan on Saturday.

Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly had huge games, both with double digit tackles.  Connelly added 1.5 TFL, while Edwards also had 2.5 TFL and a sack.

"We played great defense as a team," said Connelly.  "We knew if we could stop the run, put [Michigan offense] in third and long situations, that we'd have a good shot [to win].  The thing we think about on defense is when we see the offense start to roll, we're like, 'we got to get them the ball as soon as possible' so they can keep that momentum."

Next Saturday's regular season finale at Minnesota will kickoff at 2:30pm CT on WKOW/ABC.

