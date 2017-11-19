Connelly, Edwards Lead Defense Against Michigan

The Baltimore Ravens forced five turnovers in their third shutout of the season, blanking the Green Bay Packers 23-0 Sunday. Baltimore last accomplished the feat when the Ray Lewis-led defense had four shutouts for the Super Bowl-winning team in 2000; the last NFL team to have three was New England in 2003. Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle and Marlon Humphrey each picked off passes for Baltimore (5-5), which led the NFL in interceptions entering the weekend. But a problematic offense couldn...More >>
Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight. Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game ...More >>
Wesley Matthews scored a season-high 22 points, and the Dallas Mavericks stopped a four-game slide with a 111-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.More >>
After 11 goals scored by the Badgers, the Wisconsin men's hockey team came away with three points in the conference standings after a 4-4 tie and loss in a shootout to No. 17 Michigan Saturday at the Kohl Center.More >>
Alex Hornibrook's 24-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor in third quarter broke open a defensive slugfest as No. 5 Wisconsin beat No. 19 Michigan 24-10 Saturday to remain undefeated.More >>
The Green Bay Packers signed FB Joe Kerridge to the active roster from the practice squad, activated T Jason Spriggs from reserve/injured; designated for return and placed T Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Saturday.More >>
