Bo Ryan Inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Legendary Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday Night. The ceremony took place in Kansas City, Missouri, as Coach Ryan is part of the 2017 class.

Ryan coached for 32 years at UW-Platteville, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison. He coached the Badgers from 2001 until he retired at the end of 2015.

During his long coaching career, Ryan notched 747 wins. He led the badgers to the NCAA tournament every year he was the head coach - including seven "Sweet 16" appearances and to one Championship game.

Ryan was one of 8 inductees. Current Wisconsin men's hoops coach Greg Gard was also at the ceremony.