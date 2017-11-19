Men's Soccer Advances to NCAA Sweet 16 After OT Victory

Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight.



Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game scoring the decisive blow in the 95th minute of play to end the wild contest in Wisconsin's favor, 1-0.



The golden ball was served in on a platter by Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Chris Mueller, something he has done all too well this season. Mueller leads the nation in assists (18) and assists-per-game (.90), putting his passing repertoire on full display in the round-of-32 match. Catalano took care of the rest, guiding the ball neatly into the corner of the net, freezing the Fighting Irish keeper on the spot.



Catalano has now scored in both of Wisconsin's NCAA tournament games and holds eight goals on the season.



The match went the distance thanks to the efforts of the stifling Badger defense and senior goalkeeper Philip Schilling. Schilling racked up four saves and withstood Notre Dame's 18 shots.

It is Wisconsin's third time advancing to the Sweet 16 in school history. The Badgers will play fifth-seeded Akron in the Sweet 16 on Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. CT in Akron.

