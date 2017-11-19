Men's Soccer Advances to NCAA Sweet 16 After OT Victory - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Men's Soccer Advances to NCAA Sweet 16 After OT Victory

Posted: Updated:

Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight.
 
Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game scoring the decisive blow in the 95th minute of play to end the wild contest in Wisconsin's favor, 1-0.
 
The golden ball was served in on a platter by Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Chris Mueller, something he has done all too well this season. Mueller leads the nation in assists (18) and assists-per-game (.90), putting his passing repertoire on full display in the round-of-32 match. Catalano took care of the rest, guiding the ball neatly into the corner of the net, freezing the Fighting Irish keeper on the spot.

Catalano has now scored in both of Wisconsin's NCAA tournament games and holds eight goals on the season.
 
The match went the distance thanks to the efforts of the stifling Badger defense and senior goalkeeper Philip Schilling. Schilling racked up four saves and withstood Notre Dame's 18 shots.

It is Wisconsin's third time advancing to the Sweet 16 in school history.  The Badgers will play fifth-seeded Akron in the Sweet 16 on Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. CT in Akron.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Ravens force 5 turnovers, rout Packers 23-0

    The Baltimore Ravens forced five turnovers in their third shutout of the season, blanking the Green Bay Packers 23-0 Sunday. Baltimore last accomplished the feat when the Ray Lewis-led defense had four shutouts for the Super Bowl-winning team in 2000; the last NFL team to have three was New England in 2003. Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle and Marlon Humphrey each picked off passes for Baltimore (5-5), which led the NFL in interceptions entering the weekend. But a problematic offense couldn...

    More >>

    The Baltimore Ravens forced five turnovers in their third shutout of the season, blanking the Green Bay Packers 23-0 Sunday. Baltimore last accomplished the feat when the Ray Lewis-led defense had four shutouts for the Super Bowl-winning team in 2000; the last NFL team to have three was New England in 2003. Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle and Marlon Humphrey each picked off passes for Baltimore (5-5), which led the NFL in interceptions entering the weekend. But a problematic offense couldn...

    More >>

  • Men's Soccer Advances to NCAA Sweet 16 After OT Victory

    Men's Soccer Advances to NCAA Sweet 16 After OT Victory

    Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight.   Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game ...

    More >>

    Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight.   Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game ...

    More >>

  • Bo Ryan Inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

    Bo Ryan Inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

    Courtesy: UW-PlattevilleCourtesy: UW-Platteville
    Legendary Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday Night.  The ceremony took place in Kansas City, Missouri, as Coach Ryan is part of the 2017 class.  Ryan coached for 32 years at UW-Platteville, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison.  He coached the Badgers from 2001 until he retired at the end of 2015. During his long coaching career, Ryan notched 747 wins.  He led the badgers to the NCAA ...More >>
    Legendary Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday Night.  The ceremony took place in Kansas City, Missouri, as Coach Ryan is part of the 2017 class.  Ryan coached for 32 years at UW-Platteville, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison.  He coached the Badgers from 2001 until he retired at the end of 2015. During his long coaching career, Ryan notched 747 wins.  He led the badgers to the NCAA ...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Men's Soccer Advances to NCAA Sweet 16 After OT Victory

    Men's Soccer Advances to NCAA Sweet 16 After OT Victory

    Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight.   Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game ...

    More >>

    Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight.   Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game ...

    More >>

  • Bo Ryan Inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

    Bo Ryan Inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

    Courtesy: UW-PlattevilleCourtesy: UW-Platteville
    Legendary Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday Night.  The ceremony took place in Kansas City, Missouri, as Coach Ryan is part of the 2017 class.  Ryan coached for 32 years at UW-Platteville, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison.  He coached the Badgers from 2001 until he retired at the end of 2015. During his long coaching career, Ryan notched 747 wins.  He led the badgers to the NCAA ...More >>
    Legendary Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday Night.  The ceremony took place in Kansas City, Missouri, as Coach Ryan is part of the 2017 class.  Ryan coached for 32 years at UW-Platteville, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison.  He coached the Badgers from 2001 until he retired at the end of 2015. During his long coaching career, Ryan notched 747 wins.  He led the badgers to the NCAA ...More >>

  • Connelly, Edwards Lead Defense Against Michigan

    Connelly, Edwards Lead Defense Against Michigan

    The top defense in all of college football is a big reason why #5 Wisconsin got a huge 24-10 win over #24 Michigan on Saturday. Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly had huge games, both with double digit tackles.  Connelly added 1.5 TFL, while Edwards also had 2.5 TFL and a sack. "We played great defense as a team," said Connelly.  "We knew if we could stop the run, put [Michigan offense] in third and long situations, that we'd have a good sh...More >>
    The top defense in all of college football is a big reason why #5 Wisconsin got a huge 24-10 win over #24 Michigan on Saturday. Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly had huge games, both with double digit tackles.  Connelly added 1.5 TFL, while Edwards also had 2.5 TFL and a sack. "We played great defense as a team," said Connelly.  "We knew if we could stop the run, put [Michigan offense] in third and long situations, that we'd have a good sh...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.