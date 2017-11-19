Madison Women's Expo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Women's Expo

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a weekend to celebrate women's achievements in Madison. 

The Madison Women's Expo at the Alliant Energy Center is designed to empower women and make note of female contributions to the economy. The event is sponsored by SafetyNet.

Organizers say it's important to bring women together.

"Celebrating women, celebrating what women have accomplished, celebrating women and their impact on the economy and society," said Roshni Chowdhry, a manager at SafetyNet.

More than 100 local artists, speakers and vendors shared their products and hosted hands-on workshops.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.