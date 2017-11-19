MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a weekend to celebrate women's achievements in Madison.

The Madison Women's Expo at the Alliant Energy Center is designed to empower women and make note of female contributions to the economy. The event is sponsored by SafetyNet.

Organizers say it's important to bring women together.

"Celebrating women, celebrating what women have accomplished, celebrating women and their impact on the economy and society," said Roshni Chowdhry, a manager at SafetyNet.

More than 100 local artists, speakers and vendors shared their products and hosted hands-on workshops.