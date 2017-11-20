Fitchburg Police: 2 armed robbers on the loose

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg Police say there are two armed robbers who haven't been caught yet.



Police say shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road. Officers found a victim who had been robbed by two men with "some type of handgun."



Police describe one suspect as a heavyset black man, about 5'8" tall, with black pants and a black jacket. The second suspect is a thin black man, about 5'9" tall, with dark pants and a red jacket.



A K9 track was conducted to check the area, but the suspects weren't found.