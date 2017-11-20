UPDATE: Sister of actress Sharon Tate reacts to Charles Manson's - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Sister of actress Sharon Tate reacts to Charles Manson's death

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The sister of slain actress Sharon Tate is sharing her reaction to Charles Manson's death.

Debra Tate says she wasn't relieve when she heard the news of Manson's passing.

"People are saying that this should be some kind of relief, but oddly enough it really isn’t," Tate said. "While Charlie may be gone, it’s the ones that are still alive that perpetrate everything and it was up to their imaginations for what brutal things were going to be done. In an odd way I see them as much more dangerous individuals."

Tate also goes on to say that she said a "prayer for [Manson's] soul."

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, has died. He was 83.

A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.

The gory slayings horrified the world and revealed a violent underbelly of a counterculture that preached peace and love.

The killings occurred on successive August nights and terrorized the city of Los Angeles.

Tate, who was nearly nine months pregnant, was found stabbed repeatedly in her Hollywood mansion, along with several of her friends. Other victims included coffee heiress Abigail Folger and celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring.

The next night a wealthy couple was killed in a similar fashion.

Investigators learned Manson sent a group of disaffected young followers to commit murder as part of a twisted, quasi-religious belief that it would launch a race war.

