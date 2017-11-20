UPDATE: Sister of actress Sharon Tate reacts to Charles Manson's death

Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019

Tesla wants to electrify big trucks, adding to its ambitions

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from power

US calls for return to civilian government in Zimbabwe

Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendar

NASA has captured 20 years of seasonal changes in a striking new global map of the home planet

President Donald Trump has criticized Democratic Sen. Al Franken following allegations of inappropriate behavior but remains silent about accusations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore

The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met with a GOP senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul plan

The treasury secretary says he had no idea that a photo of him and his wife posing with a sheet of newly printed money would go viral, and Steven Mnuchin says he's not bothered that some commentators suggested the pair looked like James Bond villains.

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politics

A new report issued Friday says auto companies have replaced only 57 percent of potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators, even though recalls have been under way for more than 15 years.

The performers at the 2017 American Music Awards are evenly split between men and women, but the nominees, not so much.

One of the nation's largest domed stadiums is set for implosion at 7:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump's budget director says the White House is willing to remove a health-care provision currently in the Senate tax-cut bill.

Santa's not taking walk-ins this year at Macy's flagship store; a chance to sit with Saint Nick is by appointment only.

Santa's in town? You need an appointment this year

An Ohio prison inmate claims in a federal lawsuit his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.

A Nebraska regulator is set to decide whether to approve the proposed route of the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline through the state.

Tyson Foods Inc. says it plans to build a new chicken production complex in Tennessee, a $300 million project that is expected to create more than 1,500 local jobs when the facility being operations in late 2019.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The sister of slain actress Sharon Tate is sharing her reaction to Charles Manson's death.

Debra Tate says she wasn't relieve when she heard the news of Manson's passing.

"People are saying that this should be some kind of relief, but oddly enough it really isn’t," Tate said. "While Charlie may be gone, it’s the ones that are still alive that perpetrate everything and it was up to their imaginations for what brutal things were going to be done. In an odd way I see them as much more dangerous individuals."

Tate also goes on to say that she said a "prayer for [Manson's] soul."

*****

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, has died. He was 83.

A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.

The gory slayings horrified the world and revealed a violent underbelly of a counterculture that preached peace and love.

The killings occurred on successive August nights and terrorized the city of Los Angeles.

Tate, who was nearly nine months pregnant, was found stabbed repeatedly in her Hollywood mansion, along with several of her friends. Other victims included coffee heiress Abigail Folger and celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring.

The next night a wealthy couple was killed in a similar fashion.

Investigators learned Manson sent a group of disaffected young followers to commit murder as part of a twisted, quasi-religious belief that it would launch a race war.