Historic Edgewater Hotel kicks off holiday season with weekend events

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Edgewater is ready to kick off the the holiday season with their annual Tree Lighting, PJs & Pancakes, Holiday Afternoon Tea and much more.

On Monday, Melanie Gautreau, Director of Special Events at the Edgewater stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share event details.

The historic hotel plays host to the Fourth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, November 24, with the picturesque setting giving a nod to the famed Rockefeller Center. Make a weekend of it, and attend the bountiful Thanksgiving Brunch in the resort’s Grand Ballroom or Statehouse Restaurant on November 23, followed the next day by the Holiday Tree Lighting that marks the start of the festive season.

The Holiday Tree Lighting Event is free and open to the public, features events throughout the day starting at 2 p.m.

Throughout the season, the property offers a variety of holiday events including:

NEW! December 1, 8, 15, 22 – Holiday Happy Hour in Augie’s Tavern from 5-7pm with Capital City Theatre Carolers

December 2 – PJs & Pancakes with Santa in The Grand Ballroom

December 9 – Breakfast with Santa in The Grand Ballroom with a potential special appearance from Bucky!

NEW! December 16 – Holiday Tea at The Statehouse

December 24 – Christmas Day Grand Brunch Buffet in The Grand Ballroom

December 31 – Destination New Year’s Eve + Grand Plaza Ball Drop

Click here for more information.