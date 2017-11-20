Goodman Community Center still needs food for Thanksgiving baske - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Goodman Community Center still needs food for Thanksgiving baskets

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Goodman Community Center says donations are down this year for Thanksgiving baskets.

The center hands them out every year, and this season they're trying to get enough food for 3,500 families (21,000 people, including nearly 10,000 children). 

Monday, November 20 is the last day GCC is taking food donations for this year's baskets. They still need:

229 frozen turkeys

625 cans of fruit

248 jars or cans of gravy

325 stuffing boxes

750 pie crust mix boxes

695 pie tins

1,376 aluminum roaster pans

The Goodman Center is open Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. to take donations. Volunteers will also be handing out completed baskets. 

The center also takes money donations so workers can buy food for the baskets. To learn more, click here.

