American hostage mom describe brutal treatment by Taliban

NEW YORK (ABC) -- In her first television interview since being freed from Taliban captivity, Caitlan Coleman Boyle says she was beaten and raped by the guards.

Coleman Boyle, 31, from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, was abducted while traveling in Afghanistan with her husband Joshua Boyle, 34, of Smiths Falls, Ontario.  The couple who had their three children with them in captivity, described the brutal treatment they endured in captivity in an exclusive broadcast interview with ABC News.

The couple was abducted while traveling in eastern Afghanistan in 2012, taken prisoner by the Haqqani Network, an extremist element of the Afghan Taliban, and quickly transported to Pakistan.

Caitlan, who was pregnant at the time of their capture, would give birth to three children while in captivity.

The family shares their emotional story Monday morning on Good Morning America.

