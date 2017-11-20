White House Christmas tree arrives from Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

White House Christmas tree arrives from Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:
National Christmas Tree Association/Facebook National Christmas Tree Association/Facebook

WASHINGTON (ABC) -- Melania Trump is set to accept the official White House Christmas tree on Monday. First ladies typically receive the tree on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but the Trumps are expected to spend the holiday at their home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Jim, Diane and David Chapman, owners of Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, won a contest run by the National Christmas Tree Association and will get to present the tree to the first lady at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Endeavor is about 15 miles north of Portage.

The 19 1/2-foot Balsam fir will go on display in the White House Blue Room.

The Christmas Tree Association says the Chapmans also presented trees to the White House in 1998 and 2003.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.