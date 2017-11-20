No charges filed against Madison teacher accused of child sex assault

MADISON (WKOW) - No criminal charges were filed Monday against a Madison teacher accused of sexual assault, and Dane County's district attorney asked a court to drop bail conditions barring the teacher from unsupervised contact with children.



Terry Fay, 50, had been accused of assaulting the student while he was one of the victim's teachers at Leopold Elementary School in Madison, beginning when the boy was 10 years old.

Fay's attorney Jordan Loeb says district attorney Ismael Ozanne lacked evidence to charge Fay, and called the accusations against the teacher "outrageous." A court commissioner last month scheduled the Monday court hearing for Fay to make an initial appearance on criminal charges, after releasing him from five days in jail following Fay's surrender to police.

Loeb says the sexual assaults allegedly took place during the school day in the school building, when the boy spent recess periods in a classroom.

But in a statement, deputy district attorney Matthew Moeser says the case remains open. "MPD's (Madison Police Department) Special Victims Unit continues to complete investigative tasks related to this case," Moeser says. "The charges referred by MPD against Mr. Fay remain under review and pending," Moeser says.



Online state court records show Ozanne's request that Fay's previous bail conditions be dropped also means there's nothing legally to prevent the teacher from contacting the former student.

Police say the victim now lives in another state and recently told an adult about the alleged assaults.

Madison School District officials placed Fay on administrative leave last month. Online state records indicate no previous issues with Fay's teaching license.

Loeb said Fay wants to be able to return to the classroom and teach.



A Madison School District spokesperson says Fay will remain on leave, as the criminal justice investigation continues.