No charges filed against Madison teacher accused of child sex assault

A Baraboo man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with three young children in a vehicle. One of the children was thrown from the vehicle and left on the side of the road when the driver lost control.More >>
A contractor was hurt in the explosion of a home under construction in Columbia CountyMore >>
The family of a woman who died in a town of Beloit crash a week ago has started a GoFundMe.com campaign to raise money for her 5-month-old daughter who survived the wreck.More >>
A Verona man was cited for OWI after driving the wrong way on the Beltline early Tuesday.More >>
Two men were found dead in separate hunting-related accidents in Marquette County Saturday.More >>
