GOP graduate student tax hike discussion featured on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- University of Wisconsin-Madison Biomolecular Chemistry Professor Melissa Harrison joined Greg Neumann to discuss a House GOP plan to tax graduate student tuition forgiveness on this week's Capital City Sunday.



Professor Harrison said she and many of her colleagues worry the added tax would reduce the numbers of PhD students who do much of the research at universities across the country.



Progressive journalist John Nichols, of The Nation and the Capital Times, and conservative columnist Christian Schneider of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel also appeared on the program to talk about the sex allegations against Roy Moore (R-AL) and Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), and the Republicans' chances of passing a tax reform plan.



This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on November 19.