UPDATE (WKOW) -- A man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Madison Nov. 10, 2017 is in custody, according to Madison police.

Tony M. Mason, 63, was taken into custody Friday night in Chicago by a Chicago Police Department tactical unit that had been provided information by the Madison Police Department.

Police say Mason stabbed a woman at the intersection of John Nolen Drive and Broom Street about noon Nov. 10, before running away.

The woman was taken to the hospital.