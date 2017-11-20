Road to recovery: Cambria comes together as it looks to the future

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- Nearly six months since the explosion at Didion Milling's corn mill plant, the village of Cambria is continuing its journey on the road to recovery.

On May 31, 2017, the explosion killed five people and injured 12 others, including a 23-year-old worker who lost both of his legs after a train car crushed them.

Didion Milling is one of the community's largest employers and the impact from the tragic event has been felt across the state.

Over the past six months, support for the community's rebuild has been widespread.

Through a foundation fund, multiple charity events and continuing shirt sales, the community has raised thousands of dollars to help those affected by the tragedy.

"I don't think it's (the explosion) going to define Cambria, but it definitely left a scar on us as it were," said the village of Cambria President Glenn Williams. "Couldn't have said back then, couldn't have predicted that we'd come along this far."

Coming up on 27 News at Ten, the story behind the Cambria community's recovery and how those directly impacted by the blast are moving forward.