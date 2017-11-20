Brewers announce 2018 Spring Training schedule

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Manu Lecomte poured in 25 points and No. 25 Baylor held on after blowing most of a 19-point lead to beat Wisconsin 70-65 on Monday night in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic.More >>
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Manu Lecomte poured in 25 points and No. 25 Baylor held on after blowing most of a 19-point lead to beat Wisconsin 70-65 on Monday night in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team pulled out a three point win, 77-74 against Southern University Monday night at the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team pulled out a three point win, 77-74 against Southern University Monday night at the Kohl Center.More >>
Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight. Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game ...More >>
Wisconsin men's soccer's quest for a national championship title has been fueled in large part by the team's pursuit of revenge. The theme was repeated once again in Wisconsin's 1-0 win over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight. Senior Mike Catalano was the hero of the game ...More >>