Family raising money for infant who survived crash that killed mom

OFORDVILLE (WKOW) -- The family of a woman who died in a town of Beloit crash a week ago has started a GoFundMe.com campaign to raise money for her 5-month-old daughter who survived the wreck.

(See the GoFundMe.com page here.)

Melissa Whitten, 27, from Orfordville collided with a semi-truck Nov. 16, 2017 at the intersection of Highway 213 and County Highway Q. Whitten's daughter survived.

More than $1,600 of the $5,000 goal had been raised by Monday afternoon.