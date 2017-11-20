Orfordville mom dies in crash with semi, baby with her not hurt - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Family raising money for infant who survived crash that killed mom

OFORDVILLE (WKOW) -- The family of a woman who died in a town of Beloit crash a week ago has started a GoFundMe.com campaign to raise money for her 5-month-old daughter who survived the wreck. 

Melissa Whitten, 27, from Orfordville collided with a semi-truck Nov. 16, 2017 at the intersection of Highway 213 and County Highway Q. Whitten's daughter survived.

More than $1,600 of the $5,000 goal had been raised by Monday afternoon.

"Ethan and Melissa were building a beautiful life together," read the post on GoFundMe.com. "She was only 27 years old. She previously worked at Ariens Specialty Brands in Janesville but has been a stay-at-home mom since having Vanessa. 

"Ethan works at Helena Chemical Company in Albany. They both shared a passion for farming and purchased a farm in Orfordville in 2016. In addition to caring for Vanessa and other things around the house, Melissa maintained a large organic garden and chickens on their farm and enjoyed selling the produce and eggs at the Janesville Farmers Market with Vanessa.

"As we know, caring for a baby is extremely expensive. Such a situation causes great financial hardship, and Ethan has many obstacles to overcome after losing his wife.  

"I ask you to please donate and/or share this link, every little bit helps, to assist in paying for Vanessa’s childcare and other expenses."

