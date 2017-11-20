Wisconsin Manson follower "Mother Mary' graduated from UW Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Charles Manson's cult followers is a Wisconsin woman with a connection to UW-Madison. Mary T. Brunner or 'Mother Mary' as she was called grew up in Eau Claire before her time at the university.

"She was certainly involved on campus and like many on campus doing a lot of things," UW Madison Library Sciences head David Null said.

She was busy in her sorority Phi Theta and also known to hit the books, assisting in one of UW's libraries. She received her bachelor of arts degree in 1966.

"She wasn't in a professional library position, she was in a staff para professional position, and I only see her in the staff for one year," he said.

It's because after that, Brunner headed out to California, where she met Manson and soon became 'Mother Mary,' giving birth to Manson's first son, Valentine.

Brunner was present for the July 1969 death of Gary Allen Hinman, but received immunity after agreeing to testify for the prosecution.

As for her time as a Badger, Null says it's a story he wishes the university didn't have to tell.

"We'd much rather talk about Nobel prize winners not serial killers, so I don't think it's particularly surprising that we don't hear that often about it," Null said.