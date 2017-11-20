Gun ads continue after mass shootings but with new scrutiny - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gun ads continue after mass shootings but with new scrutiny

ATLANTA (AP) — Ad campaigns by gun makers continue unabated after mass shootings at a Las Vegas country music concert and a Texas church. But the marketing tactics for the semi-automatic weapons known as AR rifles are under new scrutiny in the aftermath of recent attacks.

The ads often show soldiers in greasepaint and camouflage, wielding military-style rifles depicted as essential to the American way of life. One promotional spot refers to weapons that are "engineered to the specs of freedom and independence."

Gun-control activists say the ads risk inspiring the next shooter. Gun-rights advocates insist the weapons are being blamed for the acts of deranged individuals.

The ads have also become a focal point in the court case against a gun company over the 2012 massacre at a Connecticut elementary school.

