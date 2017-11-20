Dodge County Sheriff's Office looking to reduce number or deadly - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dodge County Sheriff's Office looking to reduce number or deadly crashes

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- More people on the roads for Thanksgiving means more chances for accidents. On Monday, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced its own plan to keep the roads safe.

The county has seen a significant spike in traffic deaths this year. Deputies will increase traffic enforcement in the upcoming days to make the roads a little bit safer for all travelers.

Deputies will not only be looking for people driving under the influence, but will also be focusing on drivers who are speeding, rolling through stop signs and exhibiting other aggressive driving.

"Every person who has lost their life, has a family, and we are responsible to the citizens to take action and try to find ways to protect other families that could be potential victims in the future," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

The goal is to reduced the number of traffic related deaths by 25- 50% by the end of the year.

