STEP program launched in Wisconsin

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- State government and military leaders announced on Monday about donations that will help students prepare for emergencies.



Student tools for emergency planning (STEP) is a program to prepare 4th and 5th graders for various emergencies and disasters.



The program was made possible thanks to a donation from AT&T and Wisconsin Wireless Association.



Wisconsin became the first state in the Midwest to implement the STEP program. More than 12,000 students are expected to participate in the 2017-2018 school year in 150 schools around the state. All participating students will receive an emergency kit to take home. That includes a blanket, flashlight and batteries.



Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Major Gen. Don Dunbar launched the program during a visit to Eagle Point Elementary School in DeForest.



"If students are prepared with the leadership skills and additionally these backpacks full of a variety of tools," said Kleefisch. "We know that they will be less anxious in the event of an emergency or disaster and they might even be able to be a leader in their own family."



Since 2012, AT&T has provided $78,000 to support the STEP program in Wisconsin. The donations will make it possible for teachers to provide materials to students at no cost to the schools.



For more information on the program click here .