State elections office asks for additional staff to combat potential Russian hacking

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) voted to ask the state legislature if they can add three additional positions to ensure the integrity of voting in 2018.

"We know the Russian government now has been active in tampering, or attempting to tamper," said WEC Chair Mark Thomsen.

That information was recently confirmed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"They base their conclusion on what patterns that they were seeing, from the same apparent Russian government actors," said WEC Administrator Mike Haas.

As a result, the WEC is working on a new security plan that would be implemented in 2018.



While the Wisconsin Division of Enterprise Technology secures the state's computer servers, including the WEC databases, the Commission is responsible for helping local clerks with security.

"(So) they know how to operate their email securely, how to update their computer securely, how to make sure that they have the fundamentals to operate in a secure manner," WEC Staffer Meagan McCord Wolfe.

Thomsen said, in reality, the WEC needs six new full-time staffers.

The legislature approved adding five new positions as part of the 2017-19 budget, but Gov. Walker vetoed all of those hires.

That's why the commissioners are asking for three.

"We do not anticipate that this request would require us to ask the legislature for any additional funding," said Haas.

"I don't think this agency can actually do it without these additional positions," added Thomsen.

Haas said the WEC will use federal funds to pay for those additional positions, along with some of the money already allotted to them in the current state budget.