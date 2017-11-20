Dane County Sheriff's Office mapping out new strategy to combat domestic violence

MADISON (WKOW) --- The Dane County Sheriff Office is looking into a new way to combat domestic violence.

Investigators are using data to map reports of domestic violence situations.

"It's the first time that we've actually used our data driven processes to look at hot spots,” said Sheriff David Mahoney

Mahoney said by using map reports, patterns begin to emerge.

“By looking at the calls for service, we're able to show that 35% of all the calls related to domestic violence occurred on weekends, and 50% between the hours of 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.”

“This is the project that we started earlier this year with the Dane County Sheriff's Department as well as some other jurisdictions. And they're really trying to get some data to look at some of the trends of domestic violence within our community,” said Shannon Barry, executive director of Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS). “The Sheriff's Department data has been really interesting in terms of discerning where the hotspots are for domestic violence, as well as the times of day and the days of the week.”

Mahoney said the technology isn't new.

“We’re better using the technology that we’ve had. And this is the first time that a law enforcement agency has dedicated resources specifically for the crime of domestic violence. It’s not uncommon in violent crimes, robberies, burglaries, cried of that nature. But it’s the first time that an agency, that I’m aware of, has used to better dedicate resources to the crime of domestic violence.”

Victims rights advocates hopes it will help reduce the number of domestic violence calls

“Getting this data really shows us areas of rural Dane County where we may want to focus our outreach efforts to make sure that people know that there are services available. One of the things with domestic violence is that it’s a crime that is so hidden and so many people may minimize was happening to them.”

“I would hope that by dedicating the services the victims need, the end result would be a reduction in the number of domestic violence cases that the sheriffs office handles,” Mahoney said.

The Sheriff's Office looked at 2,010 domestic incidents that occurred between January of 2014 and August of 2017.