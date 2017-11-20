Man charged in Middleton homicide changes plea to not guilty due to mental defect

A Baraboo man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with three young children in a vehicle. One of the children was thrown from the vehicle and left on the side of the road when the driver lost control.More >>
A contractor was hurt in the explosion of a home under construction in Columbia County
The family of a woman who died in a town of Beloit crash a week ago has started a GoFundMe.com campaign to raise money for her 5-month-old daughter who survived the wreck.
A Verona man was cited for OWI after driving the wrong way on the Beltline early Tuesday.
Nearly six months since the explosion at Didion Milling's corn mill plant, the village of Cambria is continuing its journey on the road to recovery.
A plan to renovate the Dane County Jail will move forward, despite a raucous crowd's attempt to derail the board's meeting Monday night.
A man charged in the brutal killing of an 82-year old Middleton woman changed his plea Monday to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
During a court hearing today, no charges were filed against a Madison teacher accused of sexually assaulting a former student five years ago.
State government and military leaders announced on Monday about donations that will help students prepare for emergencies.
Ad campaigns by gun makers continue unabated after mass shootings at a Las Vegas country music concert and a Texas church.
A Charles Manson cult follower is a Wisconsin woman with a connection to UW-Madison.
Ryan J. Mitchell is a missing, endangered man from Waupun.
