Man charged in Middleton homicide changes plea to not guilty due to mental defect

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man charged in the brutal killing of an 82-year old Middleton woman changed his plea Monday to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.



Dane County Judge John Hyland accepted 53-year old Jack Hamann's plea, and scheduled a December hearing to consider, expert psychiatric reports.



Authorities say Hamann was renting a room in the home of Agnes Bram in April, when Hamann hit the elderly woman at least eight times over the head with an object. Hamann has a previous felony conviction for hitting a neighbor over the head with a baseball bat. Authorities also say Hamann's mother chose not live with him in part because a fear he would hit her over the head. Authorities also say around the time of the murder, Hamann posted derogatory remarks about women on a Facebook page.



Hamann has been found mentally competent to stand trial, but the analysis over whether a mental defect or disease interfered with his ability to conform his behavior to appropriate standards at the time of killing involves some different factors.