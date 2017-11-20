Man charged in Middleton homicide changes plea to not guilty due - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man charged in Middleton homicide changes plea to not guilty due to mental defect

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Dane Co. Jail/John "Jack" Hamann Courtesy: Dane Co. Jail/John "Jack" Hamann

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man charged in the brutal killing of an 82-year old Middleton woman changed his plea Monday to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Dane County Judge John Hyland accepted 53-year old Jack Hamann's plea, and scheduled a December hearing to consider, expert psychiatric reports.

Authorities say Hamann was renting a room in the home of Agnes Bram in April, when Hamann hit the elderly woman at least eight times over the head with an object.  Hamann has a previous felony conviction for hitting a neighbor over the head with a baseball bat.  Authorities also say Hamann's mother chose not live with him in part because a fear he would hit her over the head.  Authorities also say around the time of the murder, Hamann posted derogatory remarks about women on a Facebook page.

Hamann has been found mentally competent to stand trial, but the analysis over whether a mental defect or disease interfered with his ability to conform his behavior to appropriate standards at the time of killing involves some different factors.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.