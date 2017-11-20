Car theft caught on camera, Warning from Madison police about lo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Car theft caught on camera, Warning from Madison police about locking up

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department issued a new reminder of why you should lock up your car.

Police tweeted a video of two people checking cars two days ago.

Officers say the two found one unlocked and stole it.

Then they took another unlocked car less than an hour later.

The video is part of a new, nightly social media campaign to remind everyone to lock up their cars and homes.

